Former Ft. Gordon Colonel pleads guilty to accepting bribes

“This guilty plea highlights the effectiveness of Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) investigations to ensure that Department of Defense programs and missions are protected from fraud and corruption,” said Special Agent in Charge John F. Khin, DCIS Southeast Field Office. “This defendant was part of an egregious conspiracy perpetrated by several former U.S. Army officers and contracting officials who deliberately corrupted the DoD procurement process to steal precious taxpayer dollars for their own personal gain. In concert with our law enforcement partners, DCIS aggressively pursues criminal prosecutions to bring violators to justice to face the consequences of their actions.”