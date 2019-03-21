Former Ft. Gordon Colonel pleads guilty to accepting bribes

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A former active-duty U.S. Army colonel stationed at Ft. Gordon has pleaded guilty for his role in accepting bribes to steer military contract to a business.
Fifty-eight-year-old Anthony R. Williams of Vienna, VA accepted bribes to steer federal procurement contracts to the CREC Group. That company, according to court documents, falsely represented itself as a small, disadvantaged business. CREC Group is owned by Calvin Devear Lawyer, also a retired U.S. Army colonel.
Williams faces up to 5 years in prison and has agreed to forfeit more than $1.2 million in proceeds he gained from the scheme.
“This investigation rooted out a significant conspiracy to defraud taxpayers by stealing money appropriated for the operation of our nation’s military services,” said Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “It is particularly disappointing when members of the armed forces violate their oaths of office to line their own pockets, and our office will prosecute those crimes vigorously.”
Several other suspects were arrested in connection with the scheme back in June 2017, including Col. Anthony Roper, his wife Audra Roper, and defense contractor Dwayne Oswald Fulton.
“This guilty plea highlights the effectiveness of Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) investigations to ensure that Department of Defense programs and missions are protected from fraud and corruption,” said Special Agent in Charge John F. Khin, DCIS Southeast Field Office. “This defendant was part of an egregious conspiracy perpetrated by several former U.S. Army officers and contracting officials who deliberately corrupted the DoD procurement process to steal precious taxpayer dollars for their own personal gain. In concert with our law enforcement partners, DCIS aggressively pursues criminal prosecutions to bring violators to justice to face the consequences of their actions.”
