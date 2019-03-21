Dry conditions for the CSRA, keeping the Pollen Level Extremely High.

(WFXG) - Low pressure along the coast will continue moving northeastward as a second area of low pressure pushes a cold front through the Gulf States and toward the area. The weak cold front will cross the region today bringing a chance of showers and gusty winds. Warm and dry weather is expected for the end of the week into the weekend.
Another low pressure system will bring inclement weather early next week. A shortwave accompanying the front is expected to then bring showers to mainly the northern Midlands and Pee Dee Region this afternoon and evening. Northerly winds this morning will back to the southwest ahead of the front and increase through the day, becoming breezy with gusts 20 to 25 mph. Cloud cover has kept morning temperatures warmer than yesterday, and highs are expected to be in the 60s.
