Dry conditions for the CSRA, keeping the Pollen Level Extremely High.

Another low pressure system will bring inclement weather early next week. A shortwave accompanying the front is expected to then bring showers to mainly the northern Midlands and Pee Dee Region this afternoon and evening. Northerly winds this morning will back to the southwest ahead of the front and increase through the day, becoming breezy with gusts 20 to 25 mph. Cloud cover has kept morning temperatures warmer than yesterday, and highs are expected to be in the 60s.