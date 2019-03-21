Camden County’s proposed spaceport: Lifesaver or coast-killer?

The revenue on launch fees is tough to project. The county has not set the cost for launching a rocket here. The goal is to have 12 launches a year with fees possibly costing $1 million or more per launch. According to the FAA, there were only 30 launches in the US last year. Most of the launches happened in California at Vandenburg Air Force Base and Florida at Cape Canaveral. The number is projected to double by fiscal year 2020 – although the agency pointed out the rapid growth in commercial spaceflight makes it tough to predict.