Augusta commissioner addresses why he doesn’t stand for the Pledge

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - One Augusta commissioner addressed the reason behind why he does not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. This was an unexpected speech during the commission meeting.
Commissioner Bill Fennoy said he needed to address it after getting hate mail with NRA stickers saying he needed to be deported.
The district one representative explained that people don’t know what he’s gone through. He said, “The bigotry and hatred that I’ve had to endure, and it is difficult for me to respect a flag that doesn’t respect me.”
Commissioner Fennoy ended saying that he supports law enforcement and the military, but that he does not support the way people of color are treated in our country.
