Police looking for public’s assistance in identifying male

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a subject.
The unknown subject is wanted for questioning in a reference to a financial transaction card fraud that occurred on February 18 at Chipotle located at 229 Robert C. Daniel Jr. in Augusta.
Any information concerning the identity of the shown subject is asked to contact Investigator William Hornsby at (706) 821-1023 or any other on duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.
