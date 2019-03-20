Mayor says decal on city vehicle could compromise his safety

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Richmond County Commissioners officially voted to approve a Chevy Tahoe for Mayor Hardie Davis.
Tuesday they learned the vehicle will be used by the mayor- not his staff.
However, state law requires the general public to weigh in on whether or not a vehicle is exempt from having decals. Mayor Davis cited his family and staff’s safety for not wanting those decals.
Commissioners did vote 7 to 2 to revisit the decal discussion in a public hearing next year.
