Mayor says decal on city vehicle could compromise his safety
Mayor Hardie Davis cited his family and staff's safety for not wanting decals on his city vehicle. (Jasmine Anderson)
March 19, 2019 at 9:02 PM EST - Updated March 19 at 9:02 PM

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Richmond County Commissioners officially voted to approve a Chevy Tahoe for Mayor Hardie Davis.

Tuesday they learned the vehicle will be used by the mayor- not his staff.

However, state law requires the general public to weigh in on whether or not a vehicle is exempt from having decals. Mayor Davis cited his family and staff’s safety for not wanting those decals.

Commissioners did vote 7 to 2 to revisit the decal discussion in a public hearing next year.

