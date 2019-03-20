Jones Creek legal battle over, land now for sale

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - The legal battle surrounding Jones Creek Golf course has come to a close, after years of litigation. Six parties were suing each other by the end, costing millions of dollars.
All of this happened without fixing the initial problem of flooding in the area. Those involved met with each other, and with no end in sight, decided to close the case. Columbia County Administrator, Scott Johnson said, “The plaintiffs dropped their suit against the county, and we are pleased with the outcome.”
While there is pleasure with moving on from the legal battle, Jones Creek representatives say it wasn’t exactly the outcome they’d have liked. One representative, Nixon Revell, said, “There are plenty of people, us included, that would love to see Jones Creek Golf Club still in operation, so there’s sadness on that front, but hopefully one day there will be an interested buyer who might be interested in reopening it.”
Jones Creek Investors are open to talking with anyone interested in buying the land.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.