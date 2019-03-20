Changes could be coming to Calhoun Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - North Augusta city council has plans for the Calhoun Park off of Georgia Avenue. Currently, The Meriwether Monument sits in the middle of the park.
It memorializes Thomas Meriwether, a white man killed in 1876 when a group he was with got involved in a stand-off with armed African-American Militia from the National Guard. The incident became known as the Hamburg Massacre.
According to the monument, he “exemplified the highest ideal of Anglo-Saxon civilization.”
The council will name a group of people to study and make plans to add to the park, making it a place for historical education.
