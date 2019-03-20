Celebrate the first day of spring with some free treats

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Wednesday marks the first day of spring, also known as the vernal equinox.
Spring officially arrives at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday when the sun will be shining directly on the Earth’s equator, bringing almost equal minutes of daylight and darkness all around the globe.
You can celebrate the first day of spring with free treats at several places.
Dairy Queen locations across the nation will give everyone a chance to enjoy a free ice cream cone in celebration of the first day of spring Wednesday. Customers will be able to indulge in a free small vanilla soft-serve cone at all participating DQ Grill and Chill locations. Find your nearest Dairy Queen location here.
Also, Rita’s Italian Ice locations across the U.S, including inside Putt Putt in Martinez, will provide customers a free Italian ice from 12-9 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.