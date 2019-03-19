Waynesboro Pharmacist pleads guilty

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A Waynesboro pharmacist appeared in court on Tuesday Mar. 19 and plead guilty to illegally obtaining opioids for his own use.
According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby L. Christine, 55-year-old Wilton Clinton "Clint: Meeks III plead guilty to acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, deception, or subterfuge.
During court proceedings and court filings, it was revealed that Meeks acquired Oxycodone from his pharmacy, Liberty Square Pharmacy, that was not prescribed to him. It was determined that Meeks did so for his own personal use, and the unlawful acquisition of Oxycodone occurred for more than 1 year.
“An inherent tragedy of opioid addiction is that it often transitions from legitimate need to desperate compulsion,” said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “But that isn’t an excuse for medical professionals to break the law in pursuit of their own gratification.”
Meeks has surrendered his pharmacist license and is awaiting federal sentencing.
