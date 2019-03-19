Tuesday is special election day in Richmond and Columbia Counties

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Special elections are held Tuesday in Richmond and Columbia Counties. Here’s what you need to know before you cast your ballot:
Richmond County: Voters elect a commissioner for District 5 to finish the term left vacant after the death of Commissioner Andrew Jefferson. The candidates are Johnny Few, Bernard Harper, Kelby Walker, and Bobby Williams.
Columbia County: Voters decide if they want to allow the county to continue a penny sales tax for improvements to various public schools. In Grovetown, voters elect a city council member to fill an unexpired term. The candidates are Allen Transou and Marsha Keating.
Voting in both counties is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at your designated polling place.
