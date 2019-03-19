COLUMBIA COUNTY (WFXG) - If you are in the Keg Creek WMA area in Columbia County and notice any smoke - don’t fret.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, along with the US Army Corps of Engineers will be performing a prescribed fire at Keg Creek WMA in Columbia County on Tuesday.
The objective of the burn is for the department of natural resources to foster improvement of the habitat and timber stand after a recent timber thinning.
Click here for more information about prescribed fires.
