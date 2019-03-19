North Augusta woman charged with unlawful conduct toward a child

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - A North Augusta woman found herself facing five charges of unlawful conduct toward a child after management reviewed video footage of her actions.
According to the incident report provided by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, on Mar. 4 management at the True Foundations Learning Center reached out to the department and stated that one of their employees had been seen on video surveillance abusing juveniles.
Per the incident report, on multiple instances with multiple juveniles, Wendi Nelson is seen throwing children to their seat, yelling in their face, kicking children, and forcibly grabbing children. After the video was seen by police, North Augusta Department of Public Safety says there was enough evidence to arrest and charge Nelson with five counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, with more possible charges to come in the later days.
Nelson was interviewed, read her Miranda rights, and waived her right to counsel. During her interview with investigators, Nelson stated that she did not remember any of the incidents that the department of public safety was referring to.
As of the time of this article, Nelson is facing 5 charges of unlawful neglect of a child. She has also been advised that there may be more charges for other juvenile victims.
