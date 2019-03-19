Levi’s call canceled for missing GA boy

MERRIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Authorities have cancelled the Levi’s Call for Cayden Anthony. According to an updated report, Curtis Hall is in custody.
The Merriwether County Sheriff’s Office has issues a Levi’s Call for a missing 3-year-old boy in Georgia.
Cayden Anthony was abducted at around 9:30 a.m. Mar. 19 by Curtis Bernard Hall. The two of them are believed to be traveling in a silver 4-door Honda Accord with a temporary tag.
Cayden is 3-feet-tall and around 30 lbs. with brown eyes and black dreadlock hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a white stripe and a white shirt with an image of a deer and the name “CAYDEN” on it. Hall is 28 years old, 5-feet-8-inches tall and around 150 lbs. The pair were last seen on Marble Rd. in Gay, Georgia.
Cayden is believed to be in extreme danger. If you see either Cayden or Hall, please call 911 or the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at 706-672-3809.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.