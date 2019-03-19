Levi’s call canceled for missing GA boy

Cayden is 3-feet-tall and around 30 lbs. with brown eyes and black dreadlock hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a white stripe and a white shirt with an image of a deer and the name “CAYDEN” on it. Hall is 28 years old, 5-feet-8-inches tall and around 150 lbs. The pair were last seen on Marble Rd. in Gay, Georgia.