Last day of winter will feature a mix of clouds and sun.

(WFXG) - High pressure will ridge into the forecast area from the north through tonight. The ridge will weaken Wednesday. Much of the moisture associated with low pressure off the Southeast Coast will stay east of the forecast area Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Expect lows mainly in the lower 30s north, and middle 30s central and south. These temperatures support a freeze warning in the north. There should be period of light wind so expect much of the remaining area will also have frost prompting a frost advisory for central and south sections.
