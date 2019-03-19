Fort Gordon hosts program for Women’s History Month

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - At Fort Gordon, a celebration held Monday, March 18 recognized women’s trailblazing accomplishments throughout history, in honor of Women’s History Month.
The celebration of women filled Fort Gordon’s Alexander Hall for the ‘Champions of Peace and Nonviolence’ event. Dr. Althea Green Dixon was the guest speaker. She said, “If you’re not involved in the process then you can’t help implement change, you don’t see change happen.”
Dr. Green Dixon spoke about women who worked to make society what it is today. She focused on three who fought for women’s rights in politics, education, and the military. Lt Coronel Rachael O’Connell, Batallion Commander at Fort Gordon, said, “It is nice to value the opinions of women in any field that we are serving.”
The event featured an all female ROTC color guard from Evans High School, and the crowd was majority male. Dr. Green Dixon said, “iI’s essential that males are part of the celebration.” Daniel Hauser, Equal Opportunity Advisor for Dwight D. Eisenhower Medical Center said, “In trying times that we do have currently, we are equal in all aspects.”
While the program focused on history of women’s rights, it also looked to the future. Dr. Green Dixon said, “We can advocate. We can engage. We can campaign. There are lots of ways to do it.” To achieve the change, she said everyone must work together.
Lt Coronel O’Connell said, “We are enablers to the military, to our communities, and need to recognize that we have a seat at the table, and we should be valued for the things we bring forward.” Hauser added, “We are making strides but there is a little more to go. Hopefully in my lifetime, I’ll be able to see that get accomplished.” Seeing that accomplishment will lead to more opportunities for young girls everywhere.
