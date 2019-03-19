Fort Gordon hosts program for Women’s History Month

Lt Coronel O’Connell said, “We are enablers to the military, to our communities, and need to recognize that we have a seat at the table, and we should be valued for the things we bring forward.” Hauser added, “We are making strides but there is a little more to go. Hopefully in my lifetime, I’ll be able to see that get accomplished.” Seeing that accomplishment will lead to more opportunities for young girls everywhere.