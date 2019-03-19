Aiken man dies after crash on Beaverdam Rd.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - An Aiken man has died several days after crashing his motorcycle in Aiken County.
According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Allen B. Widener was riding his motorcycle on Beaverdam Rd. the morning of Mar. 14. At around 9:30 a.m., he failed to stop at the stop sign at Cooks Bridge Rd., ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Widener was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries Monday.
Widener also had a passenger on the motorcycle. There is no word on her condition.
