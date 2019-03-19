UPDATE: Tuesday morning accident on I-20 East in Aiken County cleared

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - An accident which backed up traffic along I-20 East in Aiken County has been cleared.
Traffic is flowing freely again near mile marker 27 where the accident happened.
ORIGINAL STORY: An accident involving two vehicles is slowing traffic on I-20 East in Aiken County Tuesday morning.
The accident happened near mile marker 27 and is slowing traffic all the way back to U.S. 1, Exit 22.
FOX 54 will share more updates as soon as they become available.
