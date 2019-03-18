Victims of New Zealand terrorist attacks remembered in CSRA

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - Friday’s terror attacks at two mosques in New Zealand impacts hundreds of people in the CSRA.
“It affects us because it was our community. And we really wanted to come out and help," said Yousra Abo El-Hamd, a high school student.
In the midst of pain - they came to pray.
“From all the events that are happening: school shootings, all these terrorists attacks. It really is not a good representation of our society," El-Hamd said.
This latest act against the Muslim community brings hundreds of people of all faiths to their knees here inside the Islamic Community Center of Augusta.
Many feel people don’t understand what Islam is all about. Professor Taji Elmor said the religion calls for peace.
Quoting the Quran, he said, “If you kill one soul, as if you kill all humanity. And if you revive, or give life to one soul, as if you give life to all humanity.”
They stand in solidarity hoping for change.
“Love always brings serenity. Hate brings hate and defensive acts and violence, and see, that’s what we need to stop," said Mohamed Sharawi, one of hundreds who attended Sunday night’s prayer service for the 50 people killed and dozens of people hurt.
“And for those who would threaten our houses of worship, as an individual, I pray their makers will have mercy, for the United States attorney will not," warned U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.