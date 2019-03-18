UPDATE: 1 lane open, 1 lane blocked on I-20 East after several accidents in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - One lane of I-20 East is open between mile marker 183 and 190 after several accidents blocked the road for several hours Monday morning.
Crews are still working on clean up and one lane of I-20 East remains closed as of 10 a.m. Monday.
ORIGINAL STORY: At least 3 accidents have blocked all lanes of I-20 East in Columbia County Monday morning.
The accidents happened between mile marker 185 and 190 between 8 and 9 a.m. Monday. One accident near mile marker 188 involved at least 8 vehicles.
All lanes of I-20 East are blocked at mile marker 183 as of 9 a.m. Monday. Traffic was being diverted off the highway at Exit 183.
Injuries are being reported but there is no word on how many. Crews are also cleaning up a diesel spill from one of those accidents.
