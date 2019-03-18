Police looking for public’s assistance in identifying male

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a subject.
The unknown male is wanted in connection with a financial transaction card fraud that occurred at Surplus Warehouse, 3246 Wrightsboro Rd. on Monday Mar. 11. The subject is described as approximately 5’8” and 200lbs.
He was the passenger in a Ford E-350 work van, white in color (similar to vehicle pictured below) with a temporary Alabama tag (pictured below). The van was driven by another unknown black male. The subject displayed a Michigan driver’s license with the name John Komst. The subjects have committed the same fraudulent transactions at two other Surplus Warehouse locations in Spartanburg, SC and Wilmington, NC.
Any information concerning the identity of the shown subject is asked to contact Investigator Kevin Link or any other Financial Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
