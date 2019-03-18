Parents of 4-year-old boy who shot and killed himself appear in court

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Two Richmond County parents appear in court for murder after their 4-year-old son fatally shot himself last July.
Justin Foss, Sr. and Shelby Foss are scheduled to be in court at 9 a.m. Monday. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office last July, their son, Justin Foss, Jr., found one of his parents’ guns hidden under the couch in their home in Millbrook Pointe Apartments and accidentally shot himself in the head.
The boy’s father is facing charges of murder, felony murder, cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
His mother’s charges include murder and cruelty to children.
