Mostly sunny, dry and mild most of the week!

A reinforcing dry cold front will move through the area this afternoon. Winds will mainly northwest around 10 mph today and north near 10 mph tonight. We followed a guidance consensus for the temperature forecast. Expect highs today in the 60s and lows tonight mainly in the middle and upper 30s. Colder conditions may occur in some areas tonight. Freezing temps at several sites mainly in the northwest section., so we are forecasting some patchy front.