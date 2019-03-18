Investigators: Augusta man killed while testing ‘21-foot rule’

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - We now have more information about the events leading up to the death of an Augusta Man.
Just before 10 a.m. on Mar. 16, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the Harrisburg neighborhood for a reported gunshot wound. When they arrived, deputies found Richard Splichal suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Spencer Warren told investigators he and Splichal has been debating the “21-foot rule” and were going to see how close Splichal could get to Warren before Warren could fire his gun. Warren says he emptied his .387 revolver but did not fully clear it. When Splichal lunged toward him to test the theory, Warren squeezed the trigger twice, firing 1 round into Splichal’s chest.
Warren was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
