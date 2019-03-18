Golden Harvest Food Bank to celebrate new greenhouse and meal donation

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The WoodmenLife Foundation has partnered with Golden Harvest Food Bank to build 2 new greenhouses and 66,000 meals to support providing healthy food for hungry families.
The groups will celebrate by planting grapes at the greenhouse location at the corner of 7th St. and Walton Way in Augusta on Friday, Mar. 22 at 10 a.m. The groups have also built an arbor and have plans for an additional 12 raised beds for growing produce.
The garden extension supports the expansion of the Healthy Plate program, which provides fresh, healthy food to more families and helps change lives through better nutrition.
Since October 2015, WoodmenLife Foundation has donated more than 356,000 meals to people struggling with food insecurity in Georgia.
