Golden Harvest Food Bank to celebrate new greenhouse and meal donation

Volunteers lift a glass-paneled side of the greenhouse into place at the new garden extension at 7th St. & Walton Way in Augusta on March 2. The now-complete greenhouse was donated by Mercy Ministries, a Golden Harvest Food Bank food pantry partner. Garden Manager David Young drew up construction plans to split the large greenhouse into two smaller ones.
By Pierce Legeion | March 18, 2019 at 9:06 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 9:06 AM

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The WoodmenLife Foundation has partnered with Golden Harvest Food Bank to build 2 new greenhouses and 66,000 meals to support providing healthy food for hungry families.

The groups will celebrate by planting grapes at the greenhouse location at the corner of 7th St. and Walton Way in Augusta on Friday, Mar. 22 at 10 a.m. The groups have also built an arbor and have plans for an additional 12 raised beds for growing produce.

The garden extension supports the expansion of the Healthy Plate program, which provides fresh, healthy food to more families and helps change lives through better nutrition.

Since October 2015, WoodmenLife Foundation has donated more than 356,000 meals to people struggling with food insecurity in Georgia.

