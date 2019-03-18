Chilly end to winter

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Clear and cool tonight with a light northerly breeze. Temperatures sill tumble to the lower 40s as we head out the door Monday morning, so you will probably want to grab a jacket! The sun will be out in full force, quickly warming us to the lower 60s by lunchtime. Highs top out in the mid 60s with clouds moving in during the evening. Chilly temperatures stick around during the mornings this week with lows in the 30s expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Spring starts on Wednesday, but it won’t warm up until the weekend with low to mid 70s return during the afternoon.