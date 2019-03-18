UPDATE: All lanes have reopened after accident slowed traffic on I-20 West in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, all lanes of I-20 West in Columbia County have reopened after an accident Monday morning.
UPDATE 1: A Georgia State Highway Patrol officer tells FOX 54 that the accident on I-20 West at mile marker 183 involved a tractor trailer and a car.
He tells us the tractor trailer rear-ended the car. One woman from Atlanta was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries to her neck and back.
Traffic is moving slowly along I-20 West while crews work to clean up the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are on the scene of a two vehicle accident that has occurred near mile marker 183 I-20 West.
Initial reports suggest that accident may be between a tractor trailer and a car.
FOX 54 has a reporter on the scene and will continue to update you on the latest developments.
