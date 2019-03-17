77th Aiken Triple Crown: ‘Stirrup the Dust’

AIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) - the Aiken Triple Crown kicked off with the 77th running of the Aiken trials, with their “Stirrup the Dust” theme Saturday.
There were six races on the program that attendees were able to enjoy. The jockeys are local exercise riders that workout the horses year round.
Besides the horses, there was plenty of family fun activities for everyone to enjoy.
“It’s more than the horses, its about getting together with friends and family that sometimes you don’t see but one time a year and it’s here and you look forward to that as well,” said Omar Cardona, a fan of nearly 30 years.
Chan Carman brought her students at The Riding School to the annual event to cheer on a classmate competing in one of the pony races. She said her students learn so much from riding horses, including how to deal with life’s challenges.
“I think Aiken is so special because of the horse stuff and I love what the trials have done to include kids because they get to taste and see what they’re working for, what opportunities they have with horses, So I think it’s just a really fun thing,” she said.
The next part of the Aiken Triple Crown is the 53rd running of the Aiken Steeplechase, which will be March 23 at the Aiken Horse Park.
