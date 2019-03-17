One dead, one charged after shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that killed a man in the Harrisburg community, Saturday morning. Deputies received a call around 10 a.m. of 34-year-old Richard Splitchal being shot on Metcalf St.
Splitchal was taken to the hospital where he later died. Upon further investigation, deputies were able to locate and arrest 29-year-old Spencer Warren in connection to the shooting.
Warren is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
