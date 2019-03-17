Hundreds celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Hundreds of people took to the streets of Downtown Augusta today, to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
There was a sea of green (as you can imagine) as well as live entertainment, a kids fun zone and multiple food vendors.
People say they come out to experience all types of different things at the parade.
“A lot of people, different events, different things," JT Thorne.
Leon Long, “The music that they play and stuff like that and the floats.”
And of course there was also lot’s of candy given out for the kids to enjoy.
