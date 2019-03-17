Beautiful weather continues for St. Patrick’s Day

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Partly cloudy and cool this evening across the CSRA. If you are celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, grab a light jacket to keep you warm! Lows fall to the mid 40s St. Patrick’s Day morning under mostly cloudy skies. It will be a great day to spend outside with highs in the mid 60s. Cloud cover decreases in the evening as temperatures tumble once again.
The week ahead will be dry with morning temperatures in the 40s and 30s, with the coolest air setting in midweek. The cool air won’t stick around long with 70s and mostly sunny skies likely for the weekend ahead.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.