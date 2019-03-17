Beautiful weather continues for St. Patrick’s Day

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Partly cloudy and cool this evening across the CSRA. If you are celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, grab a light jacket to keep you warm! Lows fall to the mid 40s St. Patrick’s Day morning under mostly cloudy skies. It will be a great day to spend outside with highs in the mid 60s. Cloud cover decreases in the evening as temperatures tumble once again.