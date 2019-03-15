SCDOT to close portion of University Parkway

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has issued an emergency closure of a portion of University Parkway on Friday Mar. 15.
According to District 7 Engineering Administrator Kevin Gantt, the emergency closure comes from serve erosion and a slope failure on University Parkway.
The SCDOT is looking to have the portion of University Parkway between Doctors Drive and Physicians Court closed no later than 3 p.m. Friday. They are currently working to secure an emergency contract for the needed repairs and are anticipating the closure to last up until April 1.
Gantt tells FOX 54 that he knows “this is an inconvenience to everyone but their primary concern and objective is safety.”
The SCDOT is looking to have an update on the repairs next week.
