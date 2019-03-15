3rd annual Servers for Kids Celebrity Dinner a success

NORTH AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The 3rd Annual Servers for Kids Celebrity Dinner packed the new Crowne Plaza hotel in North Augusta Thursday night.
FOX 54 proudly sponsored that event, featuring Jay Jefferies as Master of Ceremonies, Miya Payton, and Stephanie Lopez as super heros and villians.
Our team and other local celebrities worked as servers to help with a night full of surprises, entertainment, raffles, and great food.
All of the money raised goes to benefit Communities In Schools, which is an organization that helps local children in need, motivating them to stay in school.
