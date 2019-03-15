Possible plane missing, was headed to Aiken

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WFXG) - A plane that departed from Knoxville Downtown Airport in Tennessee at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday has been reported by the the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as missing.
The FAA issued a statement stating that, “The FAA issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) last night advising search and rescue authorities about a missing aircraft. The Mooney MO20C departed from Knoxville Downtown Airport in Tennessee at about 5:30 p.m., yesterday. Air traffic controllers lost contact with the flight at about 6:20 p.m. when it was about 17 miles south of Macon County Airport in Franklin, NC. We do not know the number of people aboard.”
According to Macon County Emergency Management, weather conditions are limiting some search efforts and the area is remote and rugged but ground crews are following several leads in an attempt to locate the single engine aircraft. They believe that one passenger is on board.
The aircraft appears to be registered out of Aiken, S.C. to Gary L. Huttleston.
