Possible plane missing, was headed to Aiken

The FAA issued a statement stating that, “The FAA issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) last night advising search and rescue authorities about a missing aircraft. The Mooney MO20C departed from Knoxville Downtown Airport in Tennessee at about 5:30 p.m., yesterday. Air traffic controllers lost contact with the flight at about 6:20 p.m. when it was about 17 miles south of Macon County Airport in Franklin, NC. We do not know the number of people aboard.”