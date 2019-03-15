Police looking for missing Augusta man

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 54-year-old Jessie Taylor, who was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 on the 1000 block of Greene Street in Augusta.
Taylor is 5′ 10″, 238 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has missed several medical appointments and has not returned to his home.
If you have any information on Taylor, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.
