Police looking for man for multiple counts of identity fraud

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unknown subject who is wanted for multiple counts of identity fraud in multiple jurisdictions.
The pictured incident happened at Cabela’s on Cabela Dr. in Augusta. Suspect is possibly driving a silver SUV or van.
Any information concerning the suspect, please contact Investigator Jon Hixon or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
