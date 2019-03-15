FOX 54 previews the Auto Club 400

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Kyle Busch is in the zone as he looks to scratch another record in the books.
Busch takes a six-point edge over Joey Logano in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings as the series continues its “West Coast Swing.” And this week may be especially significant in the milestone category as Busch faces two chances to claim a historic 200 combined NASCAR national series wins. It could come in Sunday’s Auto Club 400 if he doesn’t earn it in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday.
Busch’s past history at the two-mile California track show that the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will again be a factor in deciding the trophy. His three wins are second only to six-time winner Jimmie Johnson.
In fact, Busch and Johnson are the only drivers to score their first career Monster Energy Series victories at Auto Club Speedway – in 2005 and 2002, respectively.
