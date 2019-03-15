Festival-goers, businesses gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

People from near and far are making the trip into town, and with more people here, that means more preparations businesses have to do. Some businesses are still getting supplies in on Friday to hold them over until after the weekend. While some businesses were too busy to talk Friday, Tubby’s on River Street found some time for us, and they say they’re celebrating their 21st St. Patrick’s Day this year. The manager, Jacob Sumner, says they started prepping in January.