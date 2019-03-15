Augusta business owner arrested on gambling charges

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - After an extensive investigation into the cash payouts for winnings on COAM (Coin Operated Amusement Machines) an Augusta business owner was arrested Thursday Mar. 14.
58-year-old James Ray Key was taken into custody and charged with Commercial Gambling (Felony) and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor).
The Richmond County Sheriff’s office stated that members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Georgia Lottery COAM Division and the District Attorney’s Office executed search warrants on the businesses listed below:
- Fast Gas #2 1342 Gordon Hwy. Augusta, GA
- S/A Consignment 3588 Peach Orchard Rd. Augusta, GA
- Club Argos 1923 Walton Way Augusta, GA
- Fast Gas 1499 Gordon Hwy. Augusta, GA
- Executive Inn 1238 Gordon Hwy. Augusta, GA
- Parliament House 1250 Gordon Hwy. Augusta, GA
The arrest of Key was the outcome of an extensive investigation into the cash payouts for winnings on COAM at these locations which are illegal under Georgia Criminal Code 16-12-35.
According to the sheriff’s office, additional charges are forthcoming.
