VIDEO: Alleged drunk driver almost runs into school bus straight-on

PIKEVILLE, KY (WYMT) - Police in Kentucky arrested a man Wednesday after witnesses saw him driving under the influence.
Police officers responded to a call of an intoxicated driver in Pikeville, in eastern Kentucky. The caller said they saw the car crash into a ditch, get back on the road, drive in the wrong lane and then nearly hit a school bus head-on.
The witness called back later to say the driver pulled into Food City and stopped in the fire lane. A Kentucky Highway Department truck pulled in behind the car to keep it from leaving.
When police arrived, they found the car halfway on the sidewalk in the fire lane. Apparently, the driver tried to drive onto the sidewalk to get away but didn't have enough room.
The driver, Kevin Way Hopkins of Shelbiana, was still in the driver's seat. Officers said he slurred his words, looked groggy and had pinpoint pupils.
Two witnesses told police they saw Hopkins’ car go on the wrong side of the road and nearly hit a school bus. Another witness had several cellphone videos of the car weaving down the road and nearly causing several crashes. You can watch these videos at the top of this article.
Police charged Hopkins with driving under the influence and took him to the Pike County Detention Center.
