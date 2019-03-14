SRNS Employees take time off to help others Friday

AIKEN (WFXG) - Hundreds of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) employees have volunteered to work Friday, Mar. 15 at United Way projects and a few private homes to improve the lives of potentially hundreds of citizens living throughout Aiken County during this year’s Project VISION, part of the “Days of Caring” United Way support program at the Savannah River Site.
Each year, over 200 SRNS employees commit to work during their day off to take on a project that will improve the living conditions of disadvantaged children, low-income senior citizens, the disabled or single parent homeowners.
Teams of volunteers are assigned a project involving a specific United Way agency partner, such as the Child Advocacy Center, Golden Harvest Food Bank or the Cumbee Center. Team projects typically include clearing debris, applying paint, repairing flooring, performing electrical work, putting up dry wall, constructing fences, building wheel chair ramps, replacing rotting boards, fixing faulty plumbing and performing yard work.
Projects CARE and SERVE take place in April. Project CARE focuses on residents of Barnwell County, while Project SERVE assists those living in Richmond County.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.