Police looking for armed and dangerous man for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 20-year-old Dwight Everett Hill, Jr. for an aggravated assault in the 2400 block of Plantation Road that happened Sunday, Jan. 13 at 8:59 p.m. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Through the investigation, it was learned that he was involved in the incident. He is known to frequent Boykin Road and Woodlake Club Apartments, 1020 Amli Way Augusta.
Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator Sean Morrow at (706) 432-5281 or any On Duty Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706)821-1080.
