$2M lawsuit filed against University Hospital, doctor for fetus flushed down toilet

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A husband and wife have filed a lawsuit against University Hospital and 1 doctor working there for, they say, flushing their miscarried fetus down the toilet.
On May 7, 2018, workers at the Augusta Waste Water Treatment Plant discovered a fetus in a clogged piece of machinery. The day after the fetus was found, Lakeya Jones came forward to say she could be the mother. Jones says she had visited University Hospital a few days prior with abdominal pain and miscarried while in the hospital’s bathroom.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed Mar. 12 in Richmond County, Jones went to University Hospital at around 6 p.m. May 4. She waited in the emergency room for 3 hours before being seen in an examining room by Dr. Ziad Ahmadie. An ultrasound confirmed she was 16 weeks pregnant at the time. The lawsuit claims Dr. Ahmadie was disrespectful and treated her as though she were faking her symptoms.
The lawsuit goes on to say Dr. Ahmadie gave Jones her discharge papers and told her to get dressed and leave the hospital. When Jones tried to use the bathroom in her exam room, she vomited and her water broke. A nurse let her into the bathroom and that’s when she miscarried. Jones was led back to the exam bed. Dr. Ahmadie and a nurse both saw what was in the toilet and for an unknown reason, one of them flushed it. Dr. Ahmadie told Jones “everything went down the drain.”
Jones was admitted to University Hospital and an ultrasound taken on May 5 showed she had indeed miscarried.
Dr. Ahmadie, Augusta Physicians Group LLC, University Health Services, and 10 other individuals are named as defendants in the lawsuit. Jones and her husband are suing for $2,000,000 and court costs.
