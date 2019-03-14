Health block party to be held at Richmond County Health Department

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Georgia Department of Public Health: East Central Health District, hosts the first annual Health Block Party on Friday, Mar. 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richmond County Health Department. The health fair aims to connect with the residents of the East Central Health District to promote a healthy community and provide awareness of the services that are available to assist them in their daily lives.
Dr. Stephen Goggans, MD, MPH, FACP, District Health Director, said: “We are excited to offer this health fair to the residents of East Central Health District. Knowledge is power. With the information offered at events like this, we can all learn how to live healthier and take care of ourselves.”
Throughout the afternoon, participants can take advantage of free educational materials and free screenings while learning about the variety of services offered by the Health Department.
- HIV Testing
- Diabetes Screening
- Blood Pressure Screening
- Face Painting
- Refreshments, Music, Raffles
- Educational Information and demonstrations from our staff and community partners
- Plus much more!
For more information or to see a full listing of programs involved, visit ecphd.com/healthbp. If you are interested in volunteering for the event, please contact Yhanea Gregory atyhanea.gregory@dph.ga.gov.
