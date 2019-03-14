Celebrate Pi Day with these March 14th deals

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - March 14th is National Pi Day. The Greek letter Pi represents the mathematical constant 3.14, which is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.
Pi Day was first observed at the San Francisco Exploratorium in 1988.
Several area restaurants have deals on “pies,” pizza and otherwise, to celebrate:
Hungry Howie’s: Through Thursday, Mar. 14, with the purchase of any Howie Bread at regular menu price, get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with promo code 19PI. Carry out orders only. Florida locations are not participating in this promotion.
Slice: A mobile app that works with more than 10,000 pizzerias is offering $7 off pizza orders Thursday for new users with promo code LOCALPI7. This is for credit card orders and only on a user’s first order with the app. “Minimum order total after deductions and promotions must be $15.50,” the offer’s fine print states. Download the app at www.slicelife.com.
Your Pie: The fast-casual pizza brand will have $3.14 pizzas at participating locations. In-store only, while supplies last. Additional pizzas or menu items may be purchased at full price. Stores also will offer games, bounce-back deals, prizes and giveaways throughout the day. Learn more at www.yourpie.com/pieday.
Bojangles’: Get three Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14 Thursday while supplies last at participating locations. No coupon or app offer needed.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Order the restaurant’s Homemade Chicken Pot Pie for dining in or to-go Thursday and get a free second pie to bake at home. No coupon needed, and Cheddar’s says it will provide the baking instructions. Learn more at www.cheddars.com/pieday.
Fresh Market: Get $3.14 off Old Fashioned Apple and Cherry Pies along with Chicken Pot Pies from the deli Thursday.
Kroger: Select pies are $3.14 for Pi Day including apple, cherry, peach and pumpkin pies.
Starbucks: The coffee giant has one of its Happy Hour events on Pi Day. Starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, buy any grande or larger handcrafted espresso beverage or Frappuccino blended drink and get one free. This deal has been loaded on Starbucks Rewards members accounts. Non-members can sign up for the offer by creating an account at Starbucks.com. You can either add a Starbucks gift card to the account or choose an instant digital card when setting up the account.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.