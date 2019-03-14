Celebrate Pi Day with these March 14th deals

Starbucks: The coffee giant has one of its Happy Hour events on Pi Day. Starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, buy any grande or larger handcrafted espresso beverage or Frappuccino blended drink and get one free. This deal has been loaded on Starbucks Rewards members accounts. Non-members can sign up for the offer by creating an account at Starbucks.com. You can either add a Starbucks gift card to the account or choose an instant digital card when setting up the account.