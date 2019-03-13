Woman arrested for abusing disabled man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A staff member at Lizzy’s Adult Daycare has been arrested for allegedly abusing a disabled man.
On Mar. 12, Richmond County’s CAVE Task Force responded to the facility on Augusta Tech Dr. for a reported assault on a disabled person. Investigators reviewed surveillance video and saw Toni Washington, an employee of the center, remove the victim his wheelchair and toss him to the ground. Investigators say they also saw footage where Washington grab the victim by his collar while he was crawling on the ground behind her and spin him around in a tumultuous manner.
Witnesses told investigators Washington choked the victim until “his face turned red and almost blue" and told him, “Mother fucker, I will kill you.”
Washington has been arrested for felony exploitation of a disabled adult and terroristic threats and acts.
