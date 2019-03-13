Hephzibah woman in custody after reportedly conspiring to support ISIS

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - After allegedly conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a Hephzibah woman found herself in federal custody.
According to the Department of Justice, 20-year-old Kim Anh Vo was charged with 1 count of conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization by Federal Prosecutors of the Southern District of New York.
Vo appeared in Federal Court before Magistrate Judge Brian K. Epps in Augusta on Tuesday, Mar.l 12. Unsealed documents stated that, “In 2016, Vo joined the United Cyber Caliphate (UCC), an online group that pledged allegiance to ISIS and committed to carrying out online attacks and cyber intrusions against Americans. Since that time, the UCC and its sub-groups have disseminated ISIS propaganda online, including ‘kill lists’ which listed the names of individuals – for example, soldiers in the United States Armed Forces and members of the State Department – whom the group instructed their followers to kill.”
According to court documents, Vo not only worked on behalf of the UCC, but she also recruited other individuals, including a minor who lived in Norway, to create content in support of the terrorist organization ISIS.
Since the court appearance, Vo has been ordered to appear in the Southern District of New York and has requested a court-appointed attorney. If convicted, Vo is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in Federal prison.
Stay tuned as FOX 54 is working to obtain more information.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.