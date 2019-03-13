Hephzibah woman in custody after reportedly conspiring to support ISIS

Vo appeared in Federal Court before Magistrate Judge Brian K. Epps in Augusta on Tuesday, Mar.l 12. Unsealed documents stated that, “In 2016, Vo joined the United Cyber Caliphate (UCC), an online group that pledged allegiance to ISIS and committed to carrying out online attacks and cyber intrusions against Americans. Since that time, the UCC and its sub-groups have disseminated ISIS propaganda online, including ‘kill lists’ which listed the names of individuals – for example, soldiers in the United States Armed Forces and members of the State Department – whom the group instructed their followers to kill.”