Fort Gordon to conduct all hazard response exercise

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Beginning Monday March 18 through Friday March 22 expect more security searches and delays while traveling into and around the Fort Gordon installation.
According to a news release from Fort Gordon’s media relations department, Fort Gordon will be conducting their annual all hazard response exercise.
The response exercise will occur at various locations on the installation with simulated causalities, simulated explosive devices, and blank ammunition to train installation employees and various local emergency response personnel.
Fort Gordon is asking that on Thursday March 21 all personnel postpone non-official business on the installation until the exercise is over and for all personnel be extra vigilant during the exercise and its heightened level of security.
