City of Augusta to host public comment hearing on lock and dam proposal

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The City of Augusta will host a public comment hearing Thursday, Mar. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to hear citizens’ comments regarding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ report and proposal for the New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam. That proposal includes removal and replacement of the Lock and Dam with a rock weir and fish passage.
Staff will make a brief presentation on the draft report. All interested parties are invited to attend and provide comments on the draft report, either in writing or by open comment. All comments will require the citizen's name, address, and phone number.
The hearing will be held in the Commission Chamber, 2nd floor of the Augusta Municipal Building, 535 Telfair Street, Augusta.
