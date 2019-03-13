Augusta Woman wanted for damaging property at local hotel

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for damaging property at a local hotel.
Twenty-seven-year-old Patricia Pitts is wanted for damage caused to property at the Holiday Inn Express on Stevens Creek Rd. between Feb. 5 and Feb. 12, 2019. Pitts is 5-feet-tall and around 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Inv. William Smith or any on-duty property crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
